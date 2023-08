MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Forces shot down two military strike drones that targeted the Russian capital of Moscow at around 4:00 p.m., Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"In the early hours of Thursday, at about 4:00 a.m., the Air Defense forces shot down two military strike drones that were en route to Moscow. One was downed in the Kaluga Region and the other near the Central Ring Road [federal highway]," Sobyanin said.