Five people in intensive care with 100% burns following Sergiyev Posad blast

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Five people injured in an explosion that rocked a plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad outside Moscow have been taken to intensive care with 100% burns to their bodies, a local newspaper reported.

"So far, 38 injured have been reported; five of them are in intensive care with 100% burns to their bodies. Fifteen people have been taken to the trauma unit with shrapnel injuries and another 17 are receiving medical care in the emergency room," the paper said on its Telegram channel.