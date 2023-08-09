Russian defense ministry reports Kiev’s failed attempted attack on Moscow Region by drones

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has reported a failed attempt by Kiev to attack facilities in the Moscow Region by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), adding that two drones were shot down by air defense systems.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Moscow Region was thwarted during the night. Two drones were shot down by air defense systems," the report said.

The attempted terrorist attack did not cause any casualties or damage, the ministry added.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported via Telegram that air defense systems shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles in the vicinity of Domodedovo and Minskoye Highway overnight into Wednesday.