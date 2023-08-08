Ukrainian Armed Forces shell DPR with 100 shells over day

DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. On Monday, the Ukrainian military fired 100 different types of artillery ammunition into the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.

"In the direction of Donetsk the enemy launched 20 rounds of 155-mm artillery, 5 rounds with 152-mm artillery in the direction of Gorlovka, 3 rounds with 155mm artillery in the direction of Yasinovatsky, firing [a total of] 100 units of various ammunition," the report said.

There were no reports of civilian casualties. The districts of Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yasinovataya and Yasinovatsky came under fire.

It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk 11 times in two hours on Tuesday night, firing 42 shells of 155 mm caliber.