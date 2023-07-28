Zelensky reports about damage to Ukrainian Security Service building in Dnepr

MOSCOW, July 28./TASS/. The building of the Security Service of Ukraine in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) was damaged by a blast, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"Dnepr. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine’s building were hit," the president wrote on his Telegram channel, uploading a video showing premises on fire with significant damage. Zelensky added that emergency services were working at the scene.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maxim Buzhansky blogged on Telegram that blasts were heard in downtown Dnepr on Friday evening.

This happened before an air raid alert was issued in the region at 8:33 p.m. Moscow time.