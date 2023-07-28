Several streets in Russian city of Taganrog closed to traffic following missile incident

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 28. /TASS/. The downtown area of the Russian city of Taganrog was closed to traffic following an explosion, a traffic police spokesperson at the Russian Interior Ministry in the Rostov Region told TASS.

"Alexandrovskaya Street, Lermontovsky Avenue and Anton Glushko Street in the city of Taganrog are closed to traffic. The traffic police urges drivers to use Frunze Street and Chekhov Street," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had carried out a terrorist attack, using an S-200 air defense missile converted into a combat missile. The attack targeted a residential area in Taganrog. According to various reports, up to 15 people suffered injuries.