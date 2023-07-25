Ukrainian troops shell DPR 52 times over 24 hours

DONETSK, July 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 52 times over the past 24 hours wounding four civilians, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 52 instances of Ukrainian armed formations opening fire. Information was received of four civilians wounded in the Kuybyshevsky and Petrovsky Districts of Donetsk and in Staromlinovka, liberated earlier. In Donetsk’s Kuybyshevsky, Kirovsky and Kievsky Districts and in Gorlovka’s Nikitovsky District, nine residential buildings as well as seven civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged," the mission’s statement said.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 35 bombardments using MLRS and 155mm artillery. In the Gorlovka [area] - 10 bombardments using 152mm artillery. In the Yasinovataya [area] - seven bombardments using 155mm artillery," the statement noted.

Ukrainian troops fired 210 rounds of various ordnance at the DPR’s cities and districts.