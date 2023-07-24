Crimea's head announces plans to evacuate residents of areas close to drone attack site

SIMFEROPOL, July 24. /TASS/. People will be evacuated from settlements located within five kilometers of a drone attack site in the Dzhankoi District of Crimea, the region’s head Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday.

"A decision has been made to evacuate the residents of nearby settlements, located within five kilometers of the site of the incident in the Dzhankoi District, to temporary accommodation centers," he wrote on Telegram.

According to preliminary reports, no one was hurt, Aksyonov added.

Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko, in turn, said on Telegram that a temporary detour route for traffic had been developed.

Earlier on Monday, Aksyonov reported an attempted drone attack on Crimea. Eleven unmanned aerial vehicles were either downed or jammed. An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi District was hit and a private home in the Kirovsky District was damaged by drone fragments. Rail traffic was suspended in the Dzhankoi District.