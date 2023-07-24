Kiev’s attempt to carry out drone attack thwarted in Moscow — top brass

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack facilities in Moscow were jammed on Monday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On the morning of July 24, the Kiev regime’s attempt to conduct a terror attack on facilities in Moscow, using two unmanned aerial vehicles, was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs crashed after being jammed," the ministry reported, adding that the incident caused no casualties.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported drone attacks on two non-residential buildings in the Russian capital. The incident that occurred at about 4:00 a.m. Moscow time caused no major damage or casualties, he said, adding that emergency services were working at the scene.