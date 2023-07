SIMFEROPOL, July 19. /TASS/. The Tavrida highway that connects Crimean port of Kerch in the Sea of Azov and the city of Sevastopol on the peninsula’s Black Sea coast was closed due to a fire that broke out in the region’s Kirovsky district, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of a fire that broke out at a site in the Kirovsky district, the Tavrida highway has been closed. An alternative car traffic route will be published shortly," he wrote.