Russian forces thwart massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted Ukraine’s attempt to carry out an attack on targets in Crimea last night, which involved 28 drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the Crimean Peninsula was thwarted, which involved 28 unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, air defenses destroyed 17 drones and the other 11 were suppressed by electronic warfare.

"The thwarted terrorist attack caused no casualties or damage," the statement added.