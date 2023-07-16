Farming company’s facilities damaged in shelling by Ukrainian troops in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. An agricultural company’s facilities have been damaged in the village of Ilek-Penkovka in Russia’s southern Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Sunday.

"No one was hurt as a result of a shelling attack on the village of Ilek-Penkovka in the Krasnaya Yaruga district. Fragments of shells damaged storage facilities, a fence, a water tower, and an electricity transmission line in the territory of an agricultural company," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Shelling attacks on the Krasnaya Yaruga district have continued for the second day in a row. On Saturday, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Vyazovoye, four shells hit the village of Prilesye. No one was hurt.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian troops shelled an area around the central market in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region. A woman was killed.