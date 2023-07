MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Rospoterbnadzor, said on Friday that it has taken all necessary measures in the Moscow office of the VGTRK broadcaster after it received an envelope containing an unidentified powder.

"Rospotrebnadzor’s Moscow department carried out the entire set of measures in the VGTRK building after the television channel’s mail division received an envelope with an unknown powder," it said.