MELITOPOL, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region with cluster munitions, the local emergency services said on Tuesday.

"At 5:17 p.m., militants of the Nazi Kiev regime shelled the city of Tokmak. According to preliminary information, the enemy used cluster munitions. Shells hit an area near a poultry plant and a city’s suburb. No data on damage of casualties are available," they said.