SIMFEROPOL, July 9. /TASS/. A cruise missile has been shot down by air defense forces near Kerch, Governor of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported via Telegram on Sunday.

"A cruise missile has been shot down by air defense forces near Kerch. No damage or casualties have been reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The governor also asked citizens to keep calm and trust only verified sources.