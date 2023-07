DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. An oil depot caught fire in the town of Makeyevka on Wednesday and lights went out in some nearby homes following shelling by Ukrainian forces, Mayor Vladislav Klyucharov said.

"An oil depot caught fire as a result of shelling of the Chervonogvardeysky District. Some residents of the Krupskoy village lost power supply," he said on Telegram.

No casualties have been reported, the mayor told TASS.

"Tentatively, no casualties as yet. No such reports came in," he said.