MELITOPOL, July 3. /TASS/. Investigators have opened a criminal case against a resident of Berdyansk who is suspected of incitement of and recruitment for terrorist attacks, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Department for the Zaporozhye Region told journalists on Monday.

"A criminal case has been opened against a 30-year-old resident of the city of Berdyansk, in the Zaporozhye Region. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (incitement, recruitment or other involvement of individuals into committing a terrorist attack)," the press service said.

According to investigators, the suspect previously served in the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. In order to destabilize Russian state authorities and the Russian military, the man plotted a terrorist attack in the Zaporozhye Region. He kept an explosive device in a cache in Berdyansk. Starting in April, he tried to involve two acquaintances in the plan, offering them money for their participation. However, they refused.

The suspect has been taken into custody per the court's decision. Investigators are working to identify other individuals involved in encouraging terrorist activity. The suspect will be charged shortly.