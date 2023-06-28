Series of blasts rocks Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, June 29. /TASS/. A series of explosions rocked the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye on Thursday night, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Thursday.

"A series of explosions was heard in the city of Zaporozhye, which is temporarily occupied by the Nazi" shortly after midnight, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to earlier reports, an air raid warning was issued in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkov Regions, and in Kiev-controlled districts of the Zaporozhye Region.