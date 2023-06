LUGANSK, June 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on Lugansk’s suburbs presumably with Storm Shadow missiles, Andrey Marochko, a lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Sunday.

"The strike was delivered southwest of Lugansk. I can suggest that Ukrainian troops used Storm Shadow missiles because other Ukrainian rockets cannot reach Lugansk, since it is located far from the combat engagement line," he said.