MELITOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian rocket attack in the Zaporozhye Region killed a civilian on Thursday, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the city of Tokmak. Presumably, they used a HIMARS rocket system. The attack damaged the foundation of a nine-storey apartment building. A civilian was killed," he said.

According to the official, the Ukrainian military fired three rockets at the city, two of which were shot down by Russian air defenses.