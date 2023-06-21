Missing bathyscaphe crew may remaining oxygen for another 24 hours, expert says

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. The crew of the missing Titan submersible would be able to stretch its remaining oxygen for another 24 hours, if they don’t talk, Titanic expert Tim Maltin told CNN Wednesday.

When asked what the crew has to do in order to increase their survival chances, Maltin said that they need to save oxygen - by not talking, for example. He opined that, in this case, the crew may be able to survive another 24 hours.

Earlier, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said that the submersible has oxygen for "less than 20 hours," adding that it is unknown, at what rate do the people trapped inside consume it.

On June 19, OceanGate Expeditions announced that it has lost communication with the vessel for delivery of tourists to the Titanic wreck site. According to the US Coast Guard, there are currently five people inside the bathyscaphe; the communication was lost about 1 hour 15 minutes after dive on Sunday. Overall, the Titan can provide air to the people inside for 96 hours.

According to Sky News the submersible’s passengers are OceanGate Expeditions President and Founder Stockton Rush, French expert on Titanic Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and British billionaire Hamish Harding, owner of Action Aviation. The two other passengers are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19.