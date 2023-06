MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Explosions have rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the Kiev Region, the ICTV broadcaster reported on its website.

The Kiev City Military Administration said that air defenses had been activated.

Explosions have also been reported in the Cherkasy Region in central Ukraine, the media outlet said.

The Zerkalo Nedeli news outlet, in turn, reported explosions in the Vinnitsa and Khmelnitsky regions.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in most of Ukraine.