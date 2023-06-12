Over 2,000 houses and apartments damaged after shelling attacks in Shebekino district

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. More than 2,000 houses and apartments have been damaged in the Shebekino municipal district in the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Zhdanov, head of the local administration, said on Monday.

"More than 2,000 houses and apartments in the Shebekino municipal district have been damaged to this or that extent. Most of them - in the city. Three apartment blocks and 34 private houses have been severely damaged. Experts will decide whether they could be restored or not," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of January 1, 2023, the Shebekino municipal district had a population of 83,600, including 39,900 people living in the city of Shebekino. On June 10, Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 2,703 people were staying in Shebekino.