Ukraine shells 222 munitions at settlements of DPR over day — mission to JCCC

DONETSK, June 11. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out 35 shelling attacks targeting settlements of the People’s Republic of Donetsk over the past 24 hours firing 222 munitions, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported.

According to the data published in the Telegram channel of the mission, the Ukrainian troops used multiple launch rocket systems for strikes, as well as artillery of 152 mm and 155 mm caliber, standard for the armies of NATO countries. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked the areas of nine settlements of the DPR - Aleksandrovka, Golmovsky, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Lugansky, Makeevka, Mineralny, Ozeryanovka, Yasinovataya.

As a result of shelling in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, a man was killed, two more civilians in Aleksandrovka and Gorlovka were injured. In addition, four houses and four items of civilian infrastructure were damaged.

On June 9, 18 attacks by the armed forces of Ukraine on the territory of the DPR were recorded.