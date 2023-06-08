MELITOPOL, June 8. /TASS/. The width of the Kakhovka Reservoir has been reduced by 150 meters or more as a result of the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said.

He posted a photo of the reservoir on his Telegram channel, showing a wide strip of exposed silted bottom and a receding water line. "The width of the Kakhovka Reservoir has shrunk by 150 meters or more," Rogov wrote.

On June 7, the politician reported that the water in the Dnieper River near Zaporozhye had moved away from the riverbank by more than 30 meters after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP’s dam. According to him, the Kakhovka Reservoir will cease to exist in two or three days because of the dam breach, after which the Dnieper will naturally form a new riverbed.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point, but is now receding. There are currently 35 communities in the flood zone; residents of nearby towns and villages are being evacuated. Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev reported five civilian casualties. Moreover, 41 people have been hospitalized.

The collapse of the hydro plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.