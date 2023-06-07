Fire breaks out at industrial enterprise after Ukrainian shelling of Shebekino — governor

BELGOROD, June 7. /TASS/. A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise after Ukrainian shelling of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel, adding that over 40 shells landed within the industrial area.

"Shebekino was hit with Grad multiple launch rocket systems. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Over 40 missiles landed within the industrial area, a fire broke out. Additional 20 missiles landed in various parts of the city. The shelling goes on," the governor said.

Previously, the governor reported that ten enterprises in the Shebekino city district sustained damage, their operation was suspended. Restoration of the enterprises will require about 13 billion rubles.