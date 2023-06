TASS, June 4. An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude has been registered in the Banda Sea off the coast of Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported on Sunday.

According to its information, the epicenter was located 282 km to the south-west of Tual City with the population of approximately 39,500 people. The source was located at a depth of 112 km.

There was no information about victims and destructions. No tsunami threat was declared.