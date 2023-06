DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled Gorlovka with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), firing 25 rockets, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes reported Saturday.

"At 13:35 Moscow time, Ukrainian forces shelled Gorlovka (Nikitovsky district), firing 25 MLRS rockets," the mission said on its Telegram channel without specifying the MLRS type.