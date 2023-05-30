Putin promptly received reports on Moscow drone attack, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received live information about the drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region from the Defense Ministry, Emergencies Ministry and regional heads, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today, of course, the president's working day began very early. He received live information from the Defense Ministry, from the relevant agencies, from the Moscow mayor and the governor of the Moscow Region, from the Emergencies Ministry," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

According to him, all Russian agencies acted correctly in this situation. "Everyone worked correctly. The air defense system also worked well," Peskov noted.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were suppressed by electronic warfare. Two people in Moscow sought medical attention for minor injuries. A number of buildings sustained minor damage.