Two drones crash in Russia’s Krasnodar, causing no casualties — governor

KRASNODAR, May 26. /TASS/. Two drones crashed in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Friday morning, causing no casualties, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"This morning’s incident on Morskaya Street in the regional center was caused by the crash of two drones. The incident damaged nearby buildings but caused no damage to critical infrastructure. Most importantly, there are no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that investigative activities were ongoing, and announced that the authorities would help repair damaged homes.

An explosion was heard in Krasnodar about 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on Friday. The blast caused slight damage to the roof of a mobile network operator’s office building and shattered about 20 windows in a five-story apartment building, also damaging the roof of a private home under construction.