Explosions heard in south Russian city of Krasnodar

KRASNODAR, May 26. /TASS/. An explosion was heard in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, no injuries have been reported, the region’s crisis response center told reporters on Friday.

“At 04:17 a.m. Moscow time, an explosion was heard near a building on Morskaya str. 54/2. First responders were sent to the area,” the center said in a statement. “According to preliminary information, no one was injured.”

“The building’s roof and windows were damaged, but no fire followed,” it said.

City Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said “an office building and an apartment block” sustained damage.

“The cause of the incident is being established. I call upon residents to stay calm,” Naumov wrote on his Teleram channel.