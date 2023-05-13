Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk targeted first responders — official

DONETSK, May 14. /TASS/. Saturday’s deadly strike, carried out by the armed forces of Ukraine and targeting the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, was meant to hurt the city’s emergency workers, said Yan Gagin, an advisor to acting DPR head Denis Pushilin.

The strike, which left a mother and a child dead, was adjusted by a drone.

"After firing the first salvo targeting the Kirovsky district, the adversary waited for rescuers and ambulance vehicles to arrive to the scene. Then the next salvo followed, which killed a mother and a child in their home. It was precision fire, adjusted by a drone," Gagin said.

Ukrainian troops shelled the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, killing a woman and her four-year-old son. Overall, seven civilians were injured in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Gorlovka, Donetsk and Yasinovataya earlier on Saturday.