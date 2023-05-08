Major wildfire localized on 60,000 hectares in Transbaikal Region — Emergency services

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. A major landscape fire is being extinguished in Transbaikal Region’s Krasnokamensky District, which sparked near the settlement of Kuytun recently. By Monday morning, the fire has been localized on area of 60,000 hectares, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations Main Directorate reported.

Emergency services received the initial report about burning dry grass late on May 7.

"With the first firefighting crew arrived at the scene, a fire, burning dry grass was found. The situation was complicated by strong wind, so additional forces have been involved. […] The firefighting operation involved a total of 37 vehicles and 235 firefighters. By 08 AM [local time] of May 8, the fire was localized on 60,000 hectares," the Directorate said.

Complete elimination of the fire is currently underway.