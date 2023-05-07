Ukrainian military shells Donetsk three times in two hours, DPR mission says

DONETSK, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the city of Donetsk three times in two hours on Sunday morning, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

According to the mission, 11 munitions were fired on the Kievsky and Petrovsky districts of the city.

Gorlovka and Makeyevka also came under fire. Six 155 mm munitions were fired at Makeyevka and four 152 mm munitions targeted Gorlovka.