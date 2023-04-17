Eleven persons injured by gas bottle explosion in Kazakhstan – emergencies ministry

ASTANA, April 17. /TASS/. Eleven individuals were injured as a result of a gas bottle explosion on Monday in the city of Zhanaozen, Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh ministry of emergencies said on Monday.

"On April 17, at about 05:00 a.m. Astana time (23:00 p.m. GMT), a gas bottle explosion without fire and with lobby collapse on the area of 150 sq m (the total building area is 600 sq m) occurred in the second residential community of the city of Zhanaozen in a two-lobby and two-storey building with twelve apartments," the press service said.

According to preliminary data, eleven individuals were injured. Causes of the incident are being investigated.