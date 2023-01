NEW DELHI, January 15. /TASS/. The international airport in Nepal’s Pokhara is closed after a Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed, the News-18 TV channel reported on Sunday.

According to it, the air harbor will be closed until the end of this day.

Earlier the channel reported that all the 72 people who were on board the plane from Kathmandu bound for Pokhara were killed. Several foreigners, including four Russians, were also on board the plane.