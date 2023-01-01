Over 15 people suffer wounds in Ukrainian shelling attack on DPR’s Makeyevka

DONETSK, January 1. /TASS/. Over 15 people have suffered wounds in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the city of Makeyevka, an official from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary reports, over 15 people suffered wounds," the official said.

Administration officials in Donetsk and Makeyevka told TASS earlier that the cities had come under heavy Ukrainian fire. The attacks involved multiple rocket launchers and NATO-standard 155 mm artillery.