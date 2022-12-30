Kiev troops fire multiple-launch rocket systems at DPR, LPR – authorities

DONETSK/LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. Two separate shelling attacks occurred in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) in the early hours of Friday, the DPR and LPR missions to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to the DPR mission, six rockets were fired from a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) towards Donetsk at 02:34 local time (same as Moscow time).

In a separate development, 12 HIMARS rockets were fired towards the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) at 01:15 Moscow time, the LPR mission said.