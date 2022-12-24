Inspections planned in similar places after fire at illegal nursing home in Kemerovo

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. All institutions of this type, primarily private ones, would be inspected following the fire in an illegal nursing home in Russia’s Kemerovo, Western Siberia region, Governor of Kuzbass Sergey Tsivilev said.

"We will inspect all institutions of this type, primarily private ones. The inspections will be completed within a week," he wrote on his Telegram channel. Tsivilev noted that all field services are working at the site.

It was reported earlier that the number of people who died in the fire rose to 20, emergency services told TASS on Saturday. "Rescuers continue to work on the rubble in conditions of low air temperature at the site of the fire. According to the latest data, 20 people died," the department said.

A fire broke out in a two-story wooden building of a private nursing home in Kemerovo. The fire was assigned an increased rank of difficulty. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the establishment was illegal.