Air raid alert declared in eight regions of Ukraine, Zaporozhye and Kherson

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. An air raid alert was declared on Friday morning in eight regions of Ukraine, as well as in the Kiev-controlled cities of Kherson and Zaporozhye, according to the official resource for alerting citizens.

An hour ago, the alert sounded in the Nikolayev and Odessa regions and Kherson. Later, the alarm in the Nikolayev region and Kherson was cancelled.

As of 07:48 local time (08:48 Moscow time), an air raid alert had been declared in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Poltava, Nikolayev, Odessa, Sumy, Kirovograd and Chernigov regions, as well as in Kherson and Zaporozhye.