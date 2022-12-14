Eastern and central Ukraine declares air raid alerts

KIEV, December 14. /TASS/. An air raid alert was declared on Wednesday afternoon in three regions in eastern Ukraine, as well as in the center of the country.

Sirens sounded at 9:45 a.m. (10:45 Moscow time) in the Poltava, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region, according to the official alert resource.

Earlier on Wednesday, an air raid alert was declared in Kiev and the capital region of Ukraine. It lasted more than three hours. The Zhytomir and Vinnitsa Regions earlier declared air raid alerts.