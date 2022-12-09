Ukrainian forces fire 20 Grad rockets into downtown Donetsk, DPR says

DONETSK, December 9. /TASS/. Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky neighborhood came under shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who fired 20 rockets from a Grad multiple rocket launcher, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s War Crimes said on Friday.

The mission reported that Ukrainian forces opened fire at 7.59 p.m. from the village of Tonenkoye.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel that, according to preliminary reports, strikes were documented near Shkolny Boulevard, and that a gas pipe and vehicles were on fire. Windows were shattered in apartment buildings.