Fire at oil depot near Kursk airfield extinguished — governor

KURSK, December 7. /TASS/. A fire which started on Tuesday as a result of a drone attack near an airfield in Kursk has been extinguished without any injuries, Governor of the Kursk Region Roman Starovoit said on his Telegram channel.

"The fire near the Kursk airfield caused by a Ukrainian army attack has been extinguished. The fire was classified as having a category three severity. More than 200 individuals from emergency and rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergencies, the firefighting service of the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry, Russian Railways and other authorities fought the fire for more than 24 hours. Nobody was injured," the Governor wrote.

An oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday morning as a result of a drone attack near an airfield in Kursk. The Moscow Railway assisted in extinguishing the fire by sending three of its fire trains to the site.