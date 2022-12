DONETSK, December 4. /TASS/. Eleven civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk’s central Voroshilovsky district from Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. Several rockets hit the Donbass Arena stadium and an apartment compound.