UAV reportedly shot down near military airfield in Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 18./TASS/. According to preliminary data, air defense systems have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle near the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the area of Belbek airport by air defense systems a while ago. There was no damage. No one was injured," he blogged.

The governor urged the citizens to stay calm and trust information only from verified sources. "Ukrainian publics as I can see have already begun to disperse preliminary materials about their 'successful' attack," he noted.

Air defenses reportedly activated in the Crimean city of Kerch, Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the regional head, said earlier on Thursday.

"According to preliminary reports, air defenses activated in Kerch. There is no danger to the city or the [Crimean] bridge," he wrote on Telegram. The press service of the city administration said that the sound was similar to the sound of thunder, cars alarms went off.

At the same time, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration, wrote on his Telegram channel that an UAV had been shot down near Kerch.