MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was registered off the Greek Island of Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

According to EMSC, the epicenter was located at a depth of ten kilometers some 175 kilometers east of the city of Heraklion on the Island of Crete (population of about 137,000).

No casualties or damages were reported.