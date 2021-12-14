Haiti tanker truck explosion death toll grows to 50 — report

HAVANA, December 14. /TASS/. The death toll of the tanker truck explosion in Haiti’s Cap-Haitien grew to 50, AFP reported Tuesday citing local authorities.

Besides, the local media reported that about 50 more people were injured.

The fire sparked at about midnight local time (08:00 Moscow time). After the tanker truck rolled over, nearby drivers sought to take advantage of this opportunity to fill their own fuel tanks, the local media reported. Presumably, this was when the explosion happened that led to human and material losses. It took several hours for the firefighters to extinguish the fire.