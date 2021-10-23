Russia to study Montenegro’s refusal to extradite businessman Ismailov

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has given instructions to study the grounds for the refusal to extradite Russian businessman Telman Ismailov from Montenegro, the Investigative Committee reported on its website on Saturday.

"The chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee has instructed the international law department to study in detail jointly with the Foreign Ministry of Russia the grounds for denying the extradition, using the information on refusing to extradite Ismailov, and prepare a report on this issue," the statement says.

The fugitive businessman’s attorney Milos Vuksanovic earlier told the Montenegrin Vijesti web portal that "with the asylum granted, grounds disappeared for Ismailov’s stay in prison." As the attorney said, the businessman was released from the prison.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee cannot agree with the decision passed," the investigative agency said.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS earlier that it had sent a request to Montenegro for the extradition of Ismailov who is charged with murder. His Russian lawyer Marina Rusakova told TASS back then that he denied his guilt and would seek political asylum in Montenegro.

Ismailov was detained in Montenegro on October 1 and arrested by a court in Podgorica. Russia’s Investigative Committee put him on the international wanted list in 2017. In Russia, Ismailov was charged in absentia with murder, arms trafficking and the abduction of singer Avraam Russo.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, Ismailov was part of a group behind the murder of businessmen Vladimir Savkin and Yuri Brylev in May 2016.