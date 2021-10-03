At least 12 people killed, 32 injured in explosion near mosque in Kabul - Al-Jazeera

CAIRO, October 3. / TASS /. At least 12 people were killed and 32 injured in an explosion on Sunday near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, where a farewell ceremony is taking place for the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, a representative of the radical Taliban (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in the country, Al-Jazeera TV reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Afghani security service.

According to the source, the attack targeted Taliban (outlawed in Russia) leaders and officials appointed by them in the interim Afghanistan Cabinet of Ministers, in particular representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

As Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page, "the explosion took place near a large crowd of people, as a result there are civilian deaths." The number of victims hasn't been disclosed.

The Press Secretary of the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs Saeed Khosti informed that two people were killed as a result of the explosion. "Two people were killed as a result of the explosion at the entrance to the mosque and four were injured," Aamaj News quoted him as saying.

According to Al-Jazeera television, Taliban security officials detained three suspects in the bombings.