Explosion near Kabul mosque; shoot-out underway - TV

CAIRO, October 3. / TASS /. A powerful explosion occurred on Sunday near the Id Gah Mosque in Afghanistan, where a farewell ceremony is under way for mother of Zabiullah Mujahid, a representative of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in the country, the local TV channel Kabul News reported on Sunday.

The shootout is currently taking place in the area of one of the largest religious buildings in Kabul, presumably between the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and the militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (outlawed in Russia). So far, there is no information on victims and level of destruction caused by the explosion.

As Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page, "the explosion took place near a large crowd of people, as a result there are civilian deaths." The number of victims hasn't been disclosed.